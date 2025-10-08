ETV Bharat / bharat

'Almost Framed Contempt Charges’, SC Seeks Explanation From CBI, MP Government On Delay In Arresting Policemen In Custodial Death

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought an explanation from the CBI and the Madhya Pradesh government in connection with the delay in arresting two policemen involved in the alleged custodial death of a 24-year-old man, saying that the policemen were not arrested earlier and the court was on the verge of framing contempt charges.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. The bench was informed that CBI has now filed an affidavit stating that both absconding officers have been arrested.

Justice Nagarathna asked, What happened all these days? Why couldn't you trace them? We have to almost frame contempt charges for you to act.

Additional Solicitor General Raja Thakare, representing CBI, submitted before the bench that it has complied with its order and both of them have been arrested.

The bench asked what departmental action was taken against the two officers. The bench added that these policemen filed for anticipatory bail despite this court's order that they should be arrested.

The top court said the policemen were not arrested despite its May 15 order, and the state government only got into action pursuant to the filing of the contempt petition and the observations made by it.

“This is not how the Supreme Court order should be applied. There was a three-judge bench order to arrest”, said the bench.