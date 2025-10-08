'Almost Framed Contempt Charges’, SC Seeks Explanation From CBI, MP Government On Delay In Arresting Policemen In Custodial Death
The bench was informed that CBI has now filed an affidavit stating that both absconding officers have been arrested.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 8, 2025 at 2:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought an explanation from the CBI and the Madhya Pradesh government in connection with the delay in arresting two policemen involved in the alleged custodial death of a 24-year-old man, saying that the policemen were not arrested earlier and the court was on the verge of framing contempt charges.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. The bench was informed that CBI has now filed an affidavit stating that both absconding officers have been arrested.
Justice Nagarathna asked, What happened all these days? Why couldn't you trace them? We have to almost frame contempt charges for you to act.
Additional Solicitor General Raja Thakare, representing CBI, submitted before the bench that it has complied with its order and both of them have been arrested.
The bench asked what departmental action was taken against the two officers. The bench added that these policemen filed for anticipatory bail despite this court's order that they should be arrested.
The top court said the policemen were not arrested despite its May 15 order, and the state government only got into action pursuant to the filing of the contempt petition and the observations made by it.
“This is not how the Supreme Court order should be applied. There was a three-judge bench order to arrest”, said the bench.
The bench was informed that Uttam Singh was arrested in Indore on September 27, Sanjeev Singh was taken into custody in Shivpuri on October 5, and they are presently lodged at Indore jail.
The bench also directed the state government to inform what departmental action has been taken against the two officers.
The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on November 6.
The apex court passed the order while hearing a contempt plea of the mother of the victim, alleging non-compliance with the top court's May 15 order.
The apex court, on May 15, 2025, had castigated the Madhya Pradesh government for not taking action against policemen involved in the alleged custodial death and transferred the probe to the CBI.
Also Read
Policemen Absconding Since April, Why Suspended Yesterday: SC Pulls Up MP Govt And CBI In Custodial Death Case