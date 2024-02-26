SC Seeks ED’s Response on AAP Leader Sanjay Singh in Excise Policy Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a bail plea filed by AAP leader MP Sanjay Singh in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

A bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna asked the ED to file its response to Singh’s plea. Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court denied bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh in the alleged excise policy scam case. Singh moved the apex court, challenging the high court order.

The high court had said that no ground for the grant of bail to the accused at this stage is made out. However, the court directed the trial court to expedite the trial after it begins so that the rights of Singh as an accused are protected, and it added that this would be subject to the condition that neither the counsel for Singh nor the prosecution would seek unnecessary adjournments. Singh was denied bail by the city's Rouse Avenue Court on December 22 last year.

The high court had also noted that the law of the approver’s statement is old and was not brought in only to implicate Sanjay Singh as submitted by Singh.

The high court added that the approval wasn’t examined by the ED alone, but there are magistrate statements as well. The court said the approver’s statement will be put to the test on cross-examination at the appropriate time.