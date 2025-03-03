ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Centre's Response On Plea Over Blocking Of Social Media Content

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will examine a plea in connection with the issue of blocking of social media accounts or content without an opportunity of hearing being given to the creator or originator. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih.

During the hearing, senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing the petitioner Software Freedom Law Center, contended that the originator of the information was not being given any notice, but a notice was only sent to platforms like X. The petitioner filed the plea through advocate Paras Nath Singh. The plea has challenged the validity of certain provisions of the Information Technology Rules, 2009.

The counsel argued that while taking down the information, notice should be given to the person who has put that information in the public domain. The bench orally observed that an aggrieved person could move before the court on the issue, and if the person were to be identifiable, notice would be given; if the person who hosted the information was unidentifiable, the intermediary would be served. Jaising pressed that the challenge is that the rules of natural justice are not complied with in connection with the person who originates the information.

The bench prima facie observed that the rule had to be read in a manner where if a person was identifiable, notice had to be given. Justice Gavai made it clear that he was not on any social media platform. "I am not on either X, Y or Z," he said.