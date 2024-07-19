ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Centre's Response On Plea Against Not Holding NEET SS 2024

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a reply from the Centre and others on a petition against the decision of the National Medical Commission (NMC) to not conduct the NEET-Super Speciality examination this year.

A counsel, representing NEET-SS aspirants’, contended before a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising Justices Manoj Misra that NMC has decided to not conduct the exam in 2024. Reportedly, the exam is likely to be conducted in January 2025.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Super Speciality (NEET-SS) can be taken by doctors having post-graduate degrees like MD, MS, and DNB, or an equivalent qualification for admission to super-speciality courses. The bench allowed the petitioners’, Rahul Balwan and 12 others, to make the National Board of Examinations a party to the petition and issued notice to the Centre, Medical Counselling Committee and the NMC. The bench has scheduled the matter for a hearing on July 26.