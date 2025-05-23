SC Seeks Centre's Reply On Plea For Regulating Online Betting Apps

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Centre on a plea for regulating all online and offline betting applications. The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh.

The bench decided to issue notice to Centre on a plea filed by one K A Paul. "I am here on behalf of millions of parents whose children have died in the past couple of years. More than 1,023 people committed suicide in Telangana, as 25 Bollywood and Tollywood actors/influencers played with the lives of the innocents”, said Paul, appearing in-person before the bench.

The bench said it cannot do much as these were aberrations of society and enactment of law cannot stop people indulging in betting voluntarily.

The petitioner claimed that many children committed suicide after getting involved in online betting and gambling applications, and many online influencers, actors, and cricketers were promoting these online apps. The petitioner said due to this promotion the children were getting lured to betting.

"What can be done? Principally we are with you that it should be stopped... But probably you are under a misconception that it can be stopped through a law”, the bench told the petitioner.

The petitioner claimed that an FIR was lodged in Telangana against the influencers, as the matter violated fundamental rights. “Just like we can't stop people from committing murder, a law cannot prevent people from indulging in betting or gambling," Justice Surya Kant said.

The bench said it would ask the Centre what it was doing on the issue, as it issued the notice to the Union of India, and also sought the assistance of the attorney general and solicitor general in the matter.