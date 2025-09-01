ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Centre And Six States’ Response On Plea For Transgender-Inclusive Education In Schools

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought reply from six state governments, including Maharashtra along with the Central Government and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), on a plea seeking incorporation of transgender-inclusive comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) in school curricula.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, represented the petitioner before the bench. After hearing brief submissions, the bench decided to issue notice to the states and the Central Government. The bench has sought their replies within eight weeks.

Petitioner Kaavya Mukherjee Saha, a Class XII student, has impleaded Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, as parties to the petition. The plea said NCERT and most SCERTs have failed to comply with the top court’s binding directions in the NALSA vs Union of India case.