SC: Will Step In If Mass Exclusion Found In Bihar SIR Exercise; Hearing On August 12-13

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said if several lakhs of people are left out in the publication of draft electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, then petitioners can bring it to its attention that they are alive and eligible, and stressed that if there is mass exclusion, the court will “immediately step in”.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymala Bagchi. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the Association for Democratic Reforms, brought the court’s attention to the Election Commission of India (ECI's) statement that 65 lakh persons have not submitted the enumeration forms during the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, as they are either dead or have permanently shifted elsewhere.

The counsel stressed that they would have to apply afresh for inclusion on the list. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi represented the ECI before the bench. The bench observed that the ECI, being a constitutional authority, would be deemed to act in accordance with the law and assured the petitioners’ counsel that the court would hear all their concerns in connection with the SIR process.

The bench observed, “Your apprehension is that 65 lakh odd voters will not feature...they (ECI) are seeking correction vis-a-vis 2025 entry. We are overviewing the thing as a judicial authority…"

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing RJD MP Manoj Jha, submitted that they know who the 65 lakh people are, and emphasised that if the ECI mentions the names on the draft list, then there is no problem.

The bench stressed that if there is mass exclusion, “we will immediately step in”. “Bring out and say these are 20 Lakh people, who are alive, and they are voters”, said Justice Bagchi.

“Someone will walk in the corridor, look here, I am not dead, and I am alive….let us see (the draft list)…if the draft list is conspicuously silent on relevant information, you will bring to our notice”, observed Justice Kant. Sibal informed the bench that there is an intervention application by the West Bengal government in the matter.

Dwivedi contended that once the objections are considered, then the real picture will come out: who has been rejected and who has not been rejected. “Otherwise, it will be all speculation…August 1 will be a draft list and 30 days for filing objections, claims, and corrections applications…. publication is September 30”, said Dwivedi.

The bench said it will hear the petitioners on the issues with the draft list, and it can take up the matter on August 12 and 13 for hearing arguments. Dwivedi said on August 12 and 13, the real picture will not emerge, only objections will be there, and the picture will remain the same. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing one of the petitioners, said the list will be out on August 1, and that is the picture they need.

After hearing submissions, the bench agreed to list the clutch of petitions, challenging the ECI’s June 24 directive for special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, for hearing on August 12 and 13.

On July 28, the Supreme Court declined to put on hold the publication of draft electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, saying, “even if the enumeration forms are not uploaded with the relevant documents", the Election Commission of India (ECI) would put names with objections. The apex court had assured the petitioners that it can quash everything the moment it agrees with them and asked the ECI to continue accepting Aadhaar and voter cards, as they have some sanctity, as acceptable documents.

The bench had asked the poll body to include Aadhaar and EPIC on the list of acceptable documents. “Tomorrow, you may see not only Aadhaar, but also that out of 11, they can be forged. That is a separate issue. But we are (on) mass exclusion. It should be mass inclusion”, observed the bench.

Dwivedi contended that there are issues with ration cards and EPICs also cannot be conclusive. "Suppose someone uploads the form with Aadhaar, why will you not include it in the draft?" asked the bench. ECI's counsel stressed that his client is accepting Aadhaar, but with a supporting document.

Read More