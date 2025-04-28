SC Rules 'Sharia Courts' Have No Legal Standing, Awards Maintenance To Muslim Woman

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that 'Court of Kazi’, ‘Court of (Darul Kaja) Kajiyat’, ‘Sharia Court’ etc by whatever name or style have got no recognition in law, while allowing a maintenance plea by a Muslim woman filed under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah in February this year. Justice Amanullah, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said: “‘Court of Kazi’, ‘Court of (Darul Kaja) Kajiyat’, ‘Sharia Court’, etcetera, by whatever name styled have no recognition in law. As noted in Vishwa Lochan Madan (2014), any declaration/decision by such bodies, by whatever name labelled, is not binding on anyone and is unenforceable by resort to any coercive measure.

The bench said the only way such a declaration/decision can withstand scrutiny in the eye of the law could be when the affected parties accept such a declaration/decision by acting thereon or accepting it, and when such action does not conflict with any other law. “Even then, such declaration/decision, at best, would only be valid inter-se the parties that choose to act upon/accept the same, and not a third-party”, said Justice Amanullah.

In the present case, a woman moved the apex court against an order passed by the Allahabad High Court on August 03, 2018. The high court had dismissed her revision petition against the family court at Jhansi's order of April 23, 2010, denying her maintenance under Section 125 Crpc. The family court allowed only Rs 2,500 for her two children. According to Islamic customs in September 2022, the marriage was solemnised between the woman and her husband. This was the second marriage for both.

In her application for maintenance filed under Section 125 of the Code, the appellant contended that her husband had caused cruelty to her as she was not able to fulfil his demand for a motorcycle and Rs. 50,000. On this aspect, the family court noted that since it was their second marriage, there is no possibility of a demand for dowry by the husband, as he would be trying to rehabilitate his house. “Such reasoning/observation by the Family Court is unknown to the canons of law and is based on mere conjecture and surmise. The Family Court will do well, henceforth, to bear in mind the observation in Nagarathinam v State, through the Inspector of Police, 2023, that the ‘…Court is not an institution to sermonise society on morality and ethics ...’”, said Justice Amanullah.

The bench said the family court could not have presumed that a second marriage for both parties would necessarily entail no dowry demand.

The bench noted that the family court, taking note of the compromise deed dated November 22, 2005, opined that it was the appellant’s character and conduct which led to the rift in the conjugal life of the parties. The bench noted that this reasoning is based on the purported fact that the appellant in the compromise deed had admitted to her mistake.

“However, from a bare perusal of the compromise deed, it would become apparent that it records no such admission. The first ‘divorce suit’ instituted by the husband in 2005 was dismissed based on this compromise, wherein both parties decided to live together and agreed that they would not give the other party any occasion to complain. Hence, the very basis/reasoning for rejecting the appellant’s claim for maintenance appears to be ex facie unsustainable. The Impugned Order has merely noted the findings returned by the Family Court with approval”, said the apex court.

The apex court said, “Having regard to the totality of the facts and circumstances, we direct the respondent no.2 (husband) to pay Rs 4,000 per month as maintenance to the appellant, from the date of filing of the maintenance petition before the Family Court. The maintenance awarded to the children will also be payable from the date of filing of the maintenance petition before the Family Court”.

The bench took judicial notice that during the pendency of the appeal before it, the couple’s daughter had attained majority. “Having due regard to the scheme of Section 125 of the Code, it is clarified that the maintenance awarded in her favour will only be payable up to the date of her attaining majority. The entire amount of arrears shall be deposited by the respondent no.2 (husband) in the Family Court within four months from today, after adjustment of amount(s), if any, already paid/deposited by him”, said the apex court.

