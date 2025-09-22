‘Prefer To Lean In Favour Of Liberty Than Its Curtailment’, Says SC Restoring Bail Of RSS Workers In SDPI Leader Murder
The Kerala High Court, in December 2024, on an appeal filed by the state government, set aside the bail order.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 22, 2025 at 8:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday set aside Kerala High Court judgment, which cancelled the bail granted to five RSS workers, accused in the murder of then Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) state secretary KS Shan in December 2021, in Kerala's Alappuzha district, saying “we prefer to lean in favour of liberty rather than its curtailment”, and also criminal antecedents of the petitioners "cannot constitute a ground for denial of bail".
A bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih said it is imposing a slew of conditions for the grant of bail to the appellants to obviate any possibility of tampering with evidence and intimidation, and/or influencing of the witnesses by them.
The crime was alleged to have been carried out of political enmity, and the trial court had granted bail to the five men - Abhimanue, Athul, Sanand, Vishnu and Dhaneesh - in December 2022 after almost a year of custody. The high court, in December 2024, on an appeal filed by the state government, set aside the bail order.
The bench said the appellants shall not enter the limits of the district Alappuzha, save when their presence is required for the purposes of trial, and they shall inform the trial court of their respective address where they propose to stay during such time the condition remains in force.
The bench said on every alternative day, the appellants shall mark their presence at the police station having jurisdiction in respect of their proposed places of stay. “Such attendance need not be marked if on any particular day, they are required to remain present before the trial court. The appellants shall not procrastinate the trial and fully cooperate with the trial court to take the trial to its logical conclusion without any delay”, said the bench.
The bench said the appellants shall not tamper with prosecution evidence and influence/intimidate the witnesses, and they should not pray for deferment of cross-examination of any eye-witness.
The bench said that after the evidence of all the alleged eye-witnesses is recorded, the appellants shall be at liberty to seek modification of condition (a) supra before the trial court.
Citing the status report filed by the state, the bench said the case was posted for “scheduled trial” on 30th May, 2025, and thereafter the case has been listed on various dates. “As per the chargesheet, a total of 141 (one hundred forty-one) witnesses are to be examined. Of them, there are at least five witnesses who allegedly witnessed the crime. The trial will obviously take time to conclude. Bearing in mind that the appellants, since the grant of bail, have not been involved in any similar or other offence, we prefer to lean in favour of liberty rather than its curtailment”, said the apex court.
The bench decided to set aside the high court judgment and added that the appellants’ liberty is not curtailed and is subject to the imposition of certain stringent conditions.
The bench noted that cancellation/revocation of bail, no doubt, seeks to uphold trial integrity and the dominant purpose thereof is to ensure a fair trial and protect societal interests by preventing persons accused of a heinous or grave crime and having tendencies to influence or intimidate witnesses or to tamper with evidence from being released.
“Indeed, if such accused are likely to interfere with witness testimony, the courts could be justified in ordering the accused to be taken back into custody. However, at the same time, the golden rule of bail jurisprudence propounded by V.R. Krishna Iyer, J. of ‘bail being the rule and jail an exception’ cannot be ignored”, said the bench.
The bench said that taking back the appellants in custody for no better reason than that the sessions court should not have been swayed by omission of the public prosecutor to raise any objection to the grant of bail should not operate to the appellants’ prejudice, more so when two years have passed in the interregnum.
The apex court observed that the accused had undergone one year of custody, and they were out on bail for nearly two years before the judgment delivered by the high court. The apex court observed that the concerns regarding tampering of evidence and influencing of witnesses could be addressed by imposing stringent conditions.
The state government, in a report, submitted that the accused had several criminal antecedents. However, the apex court said, “suffice it to say, however, that such antecedents by themselves cannot constitute a ground for denial of bail.”
