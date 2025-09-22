ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Prefer To Lean In Favour Of Liberty Than Its Curtailment’, Says SC Restoring Bail Of RSS Workers In SDPI Leader Murder

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday set aside Kerala High Court judgment, which cancelled the bail granted to five RSS workers, accused in the murder of then Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) state secretary KS Shan in December 2021, in Kerala's Alappuzha district, saying “we prefer to lean in favour of liberty rather than its curtailment”, and also criminal antecedents of the petitioners "cannot constitute a ground for denial of bail".

A bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih said it is imposing a slew of conditions for the grant of bail to the appellants to obviate any possibility of tampering with evidence and intimidation, and/or influencing of the witnesses by them.

The crime was alleged to have been carried out of political enmity, and the trial court had granted bail to the five men - Abhimanue, Athul, Sanand, Vishnu and Dhaneesh - in December 2022 after almost a year of custody. The high court, in December 2024, on an appeal filed by the state government, set aside the bail order.

The bench said the appellants shall not enter the limits of the district Alappuzha, save when their presence is required for the purposes of trial, and they shall inform the trial court of their respective address where they propose to stay during such time the condition remains in force.

The bench said on every alternative day, the appellants shall mark their presence at the police station having jurisdiction in respect of their proposed places of stay. “Such attendance need not be marked if on any particular day, they are required to remain present before the trial court. The appellants shall not procrastinate the trial and fully cooperate with the trial court to take the trial to its logical conclusion without any delay”, said the bench.

The bench said the appellants shall not tamper with prosecution evidence and influence/intimidate the witnesses, and they should not pray for deferment of cross-examination of any eye-witness.

The bench said that after the evidence of all the alleged eye-witnesses is recorded, the appellants shall be at liberty to seek modification of condition (a) supra before the trial court.

Citing the status report filed by the state, the bench said the case was posted for “scheduled trial” on 30th May, 2025, and thereafter the case has been listed on various dates. “As per the chargesheet, a total of 141 (one hundred forty-one) witnesses are to be examined. Of them, there are at least five witnesses who allegedly witnessed the crime. The trial will obviously take time to conclude. Bearing in mind that the appellants, since the grant of bail, have not been involved in any similar or other offence, we prefer to lean in favour of liberty rather than its curtailment”, said the apex court.