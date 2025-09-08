ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Reserves Verdict On Pleas Against HC Order Asking WB Govt To Pay DA To Employees

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its verdict on pleas including the one filed by the West Bengal government against the Calcutta High Court 2022 order asking the state to release dearness allowance (DA) arrears since July 2009.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh heard senior lawyers, including, Abhishek Singhvi and Huzefa Ahmadi, on behalf of the state government and senior advocate PS Patwalia and others for the confederation of state government employees and others before reserving the judgement.

On May 20, 2022, the high court upheld an order of the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT) and directed the TMC government to release DA arrears since July 2009 when the Revision of Pay and Allowances (ROPA) came into effect in the state within three months.

It said the stand of financial inability taken by the state government in not being able to pay DA to its employees, at the rate to be calculated using the methodology of uniform All India Consumer Price Index average, was not acceptable.

The top court heard about four appeals, including the one filed by the state government, against the high court verdict. One of the key issues raised for adjudication also include whether “the right to receive Dearness Allowance is a fundamental right” or not. While reserving the verdict, Justice Karol asked the counsel for parties to file "comprehensive written submissions” within two weeks.

In an interim order on May 16, the top court asked the state government to pay 25 per cent of the outstanding Dearness Allowance to its employees within the next three months.

“The petitioner state should release at least 25% of the amount due and payable to all the employees in terms of the impugned judgment dated May 20, 2022 passed by the High Court at Calcutta …, within a period of six weeks from today,” it said.