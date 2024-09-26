ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Reserves Verdict On Plea Against NCLAT Order Stopping Insolvency Proceedings Against Byju's

author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

The NCLAT had granted relief to the embattled ed-tech firm by setting aside the insolvency proceedings against it after approving its Rs 158.9 crore dues settlement with the BCCI.

SC Reserves Verdict On Plea Against NCLAT Order Stopping Insolvency Proceedings Against Byju's
File Photo of Supreme Court (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a plea of a US firm against the NCLAT order stopping insolvency proceedings against ed-tech firm Byju's.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud asked the insolvency resolution professional (IRP) to maintain the status quo till the apex court delivers its judgement on the matter.

The bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, considered the plea of US firm Glas Trust Company LLC and asked the IRP not to proceed with the committee of creditor's meeting to deal with Byju's case.

While hearing the matter on Wednesday, the top court questioned the verdict of insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT setting aside the insolvency proceedings against Byju's and approving its Rs 158.9 crore dues settlement with the BCCI.

Observing that the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) did not apply its mind while closing the insolvency proceedings against the ed-tech major, the bench had hinted that it may send back the dispute for fresh adjudication.

The NCLAT, on August 2, granted relief to the embattled ed-tech firm by setting aside the insolvency proceedings against it after approving its Rs 158.9 crore dues settlement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The verdict had come as a huge relief for Byju as it had effectively put its founder Byju Raveendran back in control. However, the relief remained short-lived as the top court, on August 14, termed the NCLAT verdict as "unconscionable" and stayed its operation while issuing notices to Byju's and others on the appeal of the ed-tech firm's US-based creditor Glas Trust Company LLC against the judgment of the insolvency appellate tribunal.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a plea of a US firm against the NCLAT order stopping insolvency proceedings against ed-tech firm Byju's.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud asked the insolvency resolution professional (IRP) to maintain the status quo till the apex court delivers its judgement on the matter.

The bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, considered the plea of US firm Glas Trust Company LLC and asked the IRP not to proceed with the committee of creditor's meeting to deal with Byju's case.

While hearing the matter on Wednesday, the top court questioned the verdict of insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT setting aside the insolvency proceedings against Byju's and approving its Rs 158.9 crore dues settlement with the BCCI.

Observing that the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) did not apply its mind while closing the insolvency proceedings against the ed-tech major, the bench had hinted that it may send back the dispute for fresh adjudication.

The NCLAT, on August 2, granted relief to the embattled ed-tech firm by setting aside the insolvency proceedings against it after approving its Rs 158.9 crore dues settlement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The verdict had come as a huge relief for Byju as it had effectively put its founder Byju Raveendran back in control. However, the relief remained short-lived as the top court, on August 14, termed the NCLAT verdict as "unconscionable" and stayed its operation while issuing notices to Byju's and others on the appeal of the ed-tech firm's US-based creditor Glas Trust Company LLC against the judgment of the insolvency appellate tribunal.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NCLATBCCIIRPSC BYJUS US FIRM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.