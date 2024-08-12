SC Reserves Verdict On Bail Plea of Former TN Minister Senthil Balaji

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2023, in connection with a money laundering case. A bench comprising justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih reserved the judgment after hearing detailed submissions by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Sidharth Luthra, representing Balaji.

During the hearing, Rohatgi argued that his client had been in jail for more than a year and there was no possibility of completion of trial anytime soon, and his client had also undergone surgery. Rohatgi said the allegations are that Balaji is influential, but now he is no longer holding the portfolio. Mehta opposed the grant of bail to the DMK leader and said the delay in trial is attributable to the ex-minister. Rohatgi said the case involves thousands of witnesses and there is no threat of witnesses or tampering of evidence and insisted that his client is no longer a minister.

Mehta said his brother is absconding and the agency has shown that cash is deposited in his account and pressed that he is winning over witnesses and victims. Mehta said mere incarceration of one year and a potential danger of delay in trial may not be good grounds to release him.

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by Balaji challenging the Madras High Court order, which dismissed his bail plea in October last year. The High Court had said that he was likely to influence witnesses if enlarged on bail and also from the health report of Balaji it did not appear to be a medical condition, which could be taken care of only if he was released on bail. In June 2023, the ED arrested Balaji in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister during the AIADMK regime.

