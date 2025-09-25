SC Reserves Judgment On Question Over Eligibility For Posts Of District Judge Under Bar Quota
The apex court considered questions over the interpretation of Article 233 of the Constitution that governs the appointment of district judges.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 25, 2025 at 7:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the constitutional question of whether judicial officers, who have completed seven years of practice as advocates prior to joining the bench, can be considered for appointment as district judges against vacancies reserved for members of the bar.
A five-judge, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and comprising Justices M M Sundresh, Aravind Kumar, S C Sharma and K Vinod Chandran, heard arguments for three days on over two dozen petitions filed in the matter. The apex court considered questions over the interpretation of Article 233 of the Constitution that governs the appointment of district judges.
"Appointments of persons to be, and the posting and promotion of, district judges in any State shall be made by the Governor of the State in consultation with the High Court exercising jurisdiction in relation to such State," Article 233 reads.
It adds, "A person not already in the service of the Union or of the State shall only be eligible to be appointed a district judge if he has been for not less than seven years an advocate or a pleader and is recommended by the high court for appointment."
A battery of senior advocates, including Jaideep Gupta, Seshadiri Naidu, Manish Singhvi, Jayant Bhushan, Arvind Datar, PS Patwalia, Gopal Sankarnarayanan, V Giri, and Vibha Makhija, made submissions for petitioners in support of the pleas that judicial officers be allowed to take up exam to qualify of district judges’ posts under bar quota. The issue was opposed by senior advocates, including C U Singh, Nidhesh Gupta, Vijay Hansaria, and Rajiv Shakder.
It was argued that several judicial officers, despite completing seven years of practice as advocates before joining the subordinate judiciary, were barred from applying under the bar quota. It was contended that, relying on earlier judgments, their petitions before various high courts were dismissed.
Bhushan said the first issue, which was identified was "whether a judicial officer, who has already completed seven years at the bar before joining judicial service, is entitled to appointment as an additional district judge against bar quota vacancies".
He said the second issue was whether eligibility for district judge appointments must be assessed at the stage of application, appointment, or both. He added that the third issue is whether Article 233(2) prescribes separate eligibility for persons already serving in the judicial services of the Union or state, and the fourth issue was whether a combined period of seven years as an advocate and judicial officer would qualify a candidate for district judge appointment.
Senior advocate Nidhesh Gupta contended that judicial officers already in service cannot claim eligibility under Article 233 (2). He stressed that the provision is exclusively meant for advocates with seven years of practice and reading in-service candidates into it amounts to rewriting the Constitution.
However, the bench pointed that past rulings do not categorically exclude in-service candidates, and it nowhere says that Article 233(2) is not available to those already in service. Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria submitted that the Constitution has devised separate mechanisms for appointments at different levels.
The bench pointed out that Article 233 should not be interpreted in a manner that creates an artificial bar. The posts of ADJs, who are part of higher judicial service, are filled up through promotions of lower judicial officers. They are also filled up through direct recruitment of lawyers who have at least seven years of experience at the Bar.