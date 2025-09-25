ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Reserves Judgment On Question Over Eligibility For Posts Of District Judge Under Bar Quota

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the constitutional question of whether judicial officers, who have completed seven years of practice as advocates prior to joining the bench, can be considered for appointment as district judges against vacancies reserved for members of the bar.

A five-judge, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and comprising Justices M M Sundresh, Aravind Kumar, S C Sharma and K Vinod Chandran, heard arguments for three days on over two dozen petitions filed in the matter. The apex court considered questions over the interpretation of Article 233 of the Constitution that governs the appointment of district judges.

"Appointments of persons to be, and the posting and promotion of, district judges in any State shall be made by the Governor of the State in consultation with the High Court exercising jurisdiction in relation to such State," Article 233 reads.

It adds, "A person not already in the service of the Union or of the State shall only be eligible to be appointed a district judge if he has been for not less than seven years an advocate or a pleader and is recommended by the high court for appointment."

A battery of senior advocates, including Jaideep Gupta, Seshadiri Naidu, Manish Singhvi, Jayant Bhushan, Arvind Datar, PS Patwalia, Gopal Sankarnarayanan, V Giri, and Vibha Makhija, made submissions for petitioners in support of the pleas that judicial officers be allowed to take up exam to qualify of district judges’ posts under bar quota. The issue was opposed by senior advocates, including C U Singh, Nidhesh Gupta, Vijay Hansaria, and Rajiv Shakder.

It was argued that several judicial officers, despite completing seven years of practice as advocates before joining the subordinate judiciary, were barred from applying under the bar quota. It was contended that, relying on earlier judgments, their petitions before various high courts were dismissed.