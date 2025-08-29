SC Relief For Pakistani Hindu Refugees Living In Majnu Ka Tila, HC Order Put On Hold

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday put on hold the eviction of nearly 800 Pakistani Hindus residing in a refugee camp at Majnu Ka Tilla, in the national capital.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench was hearing a plea filed by Dharamveer Bagri and others, who had moved the apex court through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain.

After hearing submissions from Jain, the bench issued notice to the Centre and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and put on hold the order passed by the Delhi High Court in May this year. Last year, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had issued eviction notices in March and July, but did not proceed with them.

The Delhi High Court, in May this year, had declined to entertain a plea seeking protection for the camp, stating that environmental restrictions on the floodplains must be enforced. The DDA, in July this year, again pasted notices, signalling that bulldozers could arrive at any time.

The petitioners moved the apex court against the high court order. The plea said, “it is relevant to mention that the impugned order is in teeth of the provisions contained in Article 21 of the Constitution of India. The right to life under Article 21 includes the right to live with dignity, and there can be no dignity if there is not even shelter over a person, which has a direct bearing on the right to livelihood of a person”.

“The Hindu refugees in the present case came to India, to escape the brutal persecution at the hands of Islamists in Pakistan and to even deny the basic amenity of shelter is not only a gross miscarriage of justice but also a gross violation of basic human rights”, said the plea.

The plea said it is pertinent to mention that vide Gazette notification, dated December 12, 2019, The Citizen (Amendment) Act, 2019 ('CAA') providing for citizenship to any person belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian community entered India on or before December 31, 2014, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan was enacted by the Parliament of India. The petitioners contended that the high court, while passing the impugned order, has not taken into consideration the provisions of CAA.

The plea said there are about 250-260 families living at the Pakistani Hindu Refugee Camp at Majnu ka Tila (about 1217 persons), and some of the residents have been registered as citizens of India; however, other applications are under process.

“It is relevant to mention that all such persons are extremely poor and with little to no means of livelihood. Most of them are engaged in odd jobs like day labourers, household maids, etc. It is pertinent to mention that most of these Hindu refugees belong to the Scheduled Castes”, said the plea.

The petitioner submitted that DDA has to provide for alternate housing/rehabilitation/resettlement of the Hindu refugees living near Majnu ka Tila.