‘No Cognisance Of Chargesheet By Trial Court’: SC Relief For Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday restrained the trial court from taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Haryana Special Investigation Team in connection with an FIR against Ali Khan Mahmudabad, Ashoka University professor, who was booked for social media posts on Operation Sindoor.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The SIT was constituted by the top court to investigate the two FIRs registered against Mahmudabad over his contentious social media posts.
The SIT informed the bench that in one of the charge sheets, it had filed a closure report, while the other was filed on August 22 after it was found that some offences had been committed.
The bench also restrained the trial court from framing any charges in the case.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Mahmudabad, termed the filing of the chargesheet as "most unfortunate". Sibal said they have booked him under section 152 of BNS (sedition), whose validity is under challenge.
The bench asked Sibal to examine the chargesheet and prepare a chart of the alleged offences. The bench said that it would consider the submissions on the next date of hearing.
The apex court in May this year, had granted interim bail to the professor but declined to put on hold the investigation against him. The apex court had directed the setting up of a three-member SIT to look into the FIRs lodged against him.
The apex court had said that he would not write any article or online post or deliver any speech related to the case, and he would also not comment on the April 22 Pahalgam attack or Operation Sindoor. The bench, in its order, had asked him to surrender his passport.
Haryana police had arrested the associate professor of Political Science at Ashoka University on May 18 after the state women’s commission summoned him over a Facebook post commenting on the media coverage of Operation Sindoor.
