‘No Cognisance Of Chargesheet By Trial Court’: SC Relief For Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

File photo of Renowned educationist, Prof. Anita Rampal and representatives of various teacher’s organizations address the media organised by Delhi Joint Teachers’ Organisations, condemning the alleged unlawful arrest and targeting of Dr. Ali Khan Mahmudabad by the Haryana Police, at Press Club of India in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday restrained the trial court from taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Haryana Special Investigation Team in connection with an FIR against Ali Khan Mahmudabad, Ashoka University professor, who was booked for social media posts on Operation Sindoor.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The SIT was constituted by the top court to investigate the two FIRs registered against Mahmudabad over his contentious social media posts.

The SIT informed the bench that in one of the charge sheets, it had filed a closure report, while the other was filed on August 22 after it was found that some offences had been committed.

The bench also restrained the trial court from framing any charges in the case.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Mahmudabad, termed the filing of the chargesheet as "most unfortunate". Sibal said they have booked him under section 152 of BNS (sedition), whose validity is under challenge.

The bench asked Sibal to examine the chargesheet and prepare a chart of the alleged offences. The bench said that it would consider the submissions on the next date of hearing.