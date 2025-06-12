ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Rejects Plea Of Conman Sukesh's Wife For Expeditious Bail Hearing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has declined to entertain a plea by Leena Paulose, wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, in a Rs 200 crore extortion case for an expeditious hearing of her bail plea in Delhi High Court.

A bench comprising justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan observed her bail application was pending before the Delhi High Court. “Considering that the bail petition is partly heard before the high court and is now posted for further arguments on July 2, 2025, we are not inclined to entertain this special leave petition. The special leave petition is, accordingly, dismissed”, said the bench in an order passed on June 11.

The bench said, “It is expected that the high court shall dispose of the bail petition pending before it at the earliest and in accordance with law."