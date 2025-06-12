ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Rejects Plea Of Conman Sukesh's Wife For Expeditious Bail Hearing

Sukesh Chandrashekar's wife Leena Paulose had moved Supreme Court against a high court May 19 order, posting her plea for further arguments on July 2.

SC Rejects Plea Of Conman Sukesh's Wife For Expeditious Bail Hearing
File photo of Sukesh Chandrashekar (ETV Bharat)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : June 12, 2025 at 6:33 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has declined to entertain a plea by Leena Paulose, wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, in a Rs 200 crore extortion case for an expeditious hearing of her bail plea in Delhi High Court.

A bench comprising justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan observed her bail application was pending before the Delhi High Court. “Considering that the bail petition is partly heard before the high court and is now posted for further arguments on July 2, 2025, we are not inclined to entertain this special leave petition. The special leave petition is, accordingly, dismissed”, said the bench in an order passed on June 11.

The bench said, “It is expected that the high court shall dispose of the bail petition pending before it at the earliest and in accordance with law."

Paulose moved the top court against a May 19 order of the high court, which posted her plea in July.

Delhi Police have booked Chandrashekar for allegedly duping the wives of former promoters of Ranbaxy Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh of Rs 200 crore. Several separate investigations against him are currently underway across the country.

Chandrasekhar and Paulose, who are also facing proceedings in a money laundering case of the Enforcement Directorate, were arrested by Delhi Police in the extortion case.

