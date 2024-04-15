SC Rejects Plea For Voting Facilities to 18,000 Internally-Displaced in Manipur

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking voting facilities for nearly 18,000 people, displaced internally due to the ethnic strife in Manipur, in the upcoming general election.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said: “We have come to the conclusion that the interference of this court particularly at this belated stage would cause substantial impediments in the conduct of ensuing general elections for the Lok Sabha constituencies. We are not inclined to issue any such direction…. “.

The counsel, representing the petitioners, insisted on some relief in the matter regarding voting facilities for at least 1000 people identified by them. However, the CJI told the counsel, “We are not dismissing the petition on delay but we are saying that at this point in time, we will not interfere…”.

During the hearing, the CJI told the counsel that merely three days are left for the polling to begin for the Lok Sabha, and it is difficult for the court to grant any relief in the matter now. The petitioner urged the court to issue a direction allowing the people to vote at the relief camps where they are currently present.

The polling for the two Lok Sabha seats of Manipur will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26.

The bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, told the council, “You have come at the last minute. At this stage, what can be virtually done?”

The counsel pressed that there are 18,000 internally displaced people and added that they want to vote in the elections in Manipur.

The petitioners’ counsel relied on a special scheme, which was devised under the Jammu and Kashmir People Representation Act, which enabled migrant voters to vote by postal ballot for the constituencies in the places they were registered as voters. However, the apex court did not agree with her contention, saying that “These arrangements were made in a factually different situation”.

The apex court passed the order on a plea by Manipur resident Naulak Khamsuanthang and others seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to make arrangements to enable internally displaced persons settled outside Manipur to enable them to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections by setting up special polling booths in the states where they are residing.

Manipur has been embroiled in violence since May 2023. More than 160 people have been killed and several hundred injured in the ethnic violence.