SC Rejects Plea For Transfer Of CID Cases Against AP CM Chandrababu Naidu To CBI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday junked a plea seeking a transfer of CID cases against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Prasanna B. Varale. The plea filed by one Balaiah B, citing conflict of interest and compromised administrative control, sought the transfer of seven cases from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to the CBI.

The plea alleged that the current state administration has been using its influence to obstruct investigations into cases involving allegations of corruption, money laundering, and criminal misappropriation. The plea claimed that the CID has already filed charge sheets in five of these cases, while investigations in two others remain pending.

During the hearing today, the bench made it clear that it is not keen to entertain the petition and, expressing its strong disapproval, termed the petition as completely false. When the senior counsel, representing the petitioner, intended to advance the argument, the bench said if arguments were made regarding the petition, then it may result in imposing heavy costs.

The bench asked the counsel, will you argue such petitions? After a brief hearing in the matter, the apex court declined to entertain the petition. Citing the seven cases, the plea alleged that the very individuals accused in these matters now hold positions of authority over the investigating agencies, and termed it as an unprecedented conflict of interest.