‘Shouldn’t Permit Any Religious Function…’, SC Refuses Plea For Conducting 'Urs' In Gir Somnath District Demolition Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain an application, which sought permission to conduct the 'Urs' festival from February 1-3, at a now demolished dargah in Gir Somnath district, Gujarat.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Gujarat authorities, said “In 1951, this land was allotted by Sardar Patel to Somnath Trust, and some passerby is filing a contempt and he is not the main petitioner (in the matter pending before the apex court)….”. Mehta brought the court's attention to the process of demolition and the structures, which were demolished.

“Across religion, whatever was unauthorized was demolished. Phase I of the removal on October 8, 2023, 26 encroachments were removed, out of which one encroacher belonged to the Hindu community. In Phase II, January 27, 2024, 174 encroachments, including temples all belonging to members of the Hindu community were removed…..”, Mehta informed the bench.

Mehta contended that in Phase III, on January 27 and January 28, 2024, 155 encroachments on public roads were removed from a village, out of which 147 encroachments belonged to members of the Hindu community and 8 encroachments belonged to the Muslim community. “In Phase IV, 40 encroachments, all belonging to the members of the Hindu community were removed…..Phase V cleared 102 acres of government land of encroachments…”, said Mehta.

He stressed that the contempt was filed against the backdrop of the court’s order that demolition should not occur without procedure, but the court had made it clear that any encroachment on public place or government land cannot be shielded. “This indisputably is government land”, said Mehta, adding that they moved a contempt plea before the courts, lower court and the high court, which was rejected.

Mehta made it clear before the bench that no activities, including Hindu religious rituals, were being permitted on the said land which was earlier under encroachment. However, the counsel, appearing for the applicant, argued that there is a government notification that it is a protected monument, and pointed the structure was on the list of protected monuments. Justice Gavai said the authorities have demolished two temples.

Citing a response from the Department of Archaeology, Mehta contended that the department had said that prior to this demolition in 2023, they conducted a survey and the department did not find any archaeological monument and there are detailed proceedings, one year back.

The applicant’s counsel said there was a dargah, which was demolished by the authorities and emphasized that the tradition of conducting the 'Urs' festival at the dargah has been going on for the past so many years. The counsel submitted that the authorities had on Thursday denied permission for it and requested the court to permit gatherings of at least 20 people.

“You should not permit any religious function, even Hindus…”, Justice Gavai told Mehta, who replied that there is Somnath Trust and even this did not get permission from authorities. Justice Gavai questioned the applicant’s counsel, “In contempt plea, how are you seeking this relief….”.

After hearing submissions, the apex court said the prayer in the application could not be granted without hearing the main matter and rejected the application.

The apex court, on January 27, had said that it would hear after three weeks the pleas, including a contempt petition against the Gujarat authorities for allegedly demolishing residential and religious structures in Gir Somnath district without the court's prior nod.