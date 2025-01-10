ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Rejects Plea Alleging Kashmir Separatist Group's Money Exchange At RBI Branch

The RBI said petitioner Satish Bhardwaj was fired from the RBI and he had suppressed the fact before the court.

SC Rejects Plea Alleging Kashmir Separatist Group's Money Exchange At RBI Branch
File photo of Supreme Court (Getty Images)
author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday junked a plea claiming that the RBI exchanged Rs 30 crore-worth defaced currency notes belonging to a Kashmir separatist group.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. “He appears to be a disgraced employee of a bank,” the bench told senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for the RBI.

The RBI said petitioner Satish Bhardwaj was fired from the RBI and he had suppressed the fact before the court. Gupta said there was no basis for his statement that an exchange of Rs.30 crores worth of defaced bank notes took place. The petitioner had sought a CBI probe into the Jammu Regional Branch of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) where defaced Indian currency was allegedly exchanged by a separatist group in 2013.

Citing a news report, the petitioner, who appeared in person, said that it is a reliable newspaper. The bench asked the petitioner, where had he disclosed that he was a dismissed employee of the bank.

“We have heard petitioner in-person and learned senior counsel for the Reserve Bank of India as well as learned Additional Solicitor General of India. We are not inclined to entertain this writ petition purportedly filed in the public interest. The same is, accordingly, dismissed. However, the issues, if so required to be adjudicated, shall be gone into in an appropriate case. All pending applications, if any, also stand disposed of”, said the bench, in its order.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday junked a plea claiming that the RBI exchanged Rs 30 crore-worth defaced currency notes belonging to a Kashmir separatist group.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. “He appears to be a disgraced employee of a bank,” the bench told senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for the RBI.

The RBI said petitioner Satish Bhardwaj was fired from the RBI and he had suppressed the fact before the court. Gupta said there was no basis for his statement that an exchange of Rs.30 crores worth of defaced bank notes took place. The petitioner had sought a CBI probe into the Jammu Regional Branch of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) where defaced Indian currency was allegedly exchanged by a separatist group in 2013.

Citing a news report, the petitioner, who appeared in person, said that it is a reliable newspaper. The bench asked the petitioner, where had he disclosed that he was a dismissed employee of the bank.

“We have heard petitioner in-person and learned senior counsel for the Reserve Bank of India as well as learned Additional Solicitor General of India. We are not inclined to entertain this writ petition purportedly filed in the public interest. The same is, accordingly, dismissed. However, the issues, if so required to be adjudicated, shall be gone into in an appropriate case. All pending applications, if any, also stand disposed of”, said the bench, in its order.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUPREME COURTDEFACED CURRENCY NOTESKASHMIR SEPARATIST GROUPRBI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.