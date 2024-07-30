SC Rejects Plea Against Demolition Of Faizyab Masjid In Delhi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea against the demolition of the Faizyab Masjid and Madrasa, in Hazrat Nizamuddin, New Delhi.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and R Mahadevan told the petitioner’s counsel that the demolition has been recommended by the religious committee. "Religious Committee has recommended demolition because it is required for larger public good….", observed the bench.

The bench did not agree with petitioner's counsel contention that the land was a waqf property and added that the structure was an encroachment on government land. However, the bench said that it can always examine the order of the religious committee.

The bench made it clear that it is not keen to entertain the petition and added that in case of non-allotment of an alternative worship site, the petitioner can move the court.

The top court was hearing a plea against an order passed by the Delhi High Court in June this year, directing the Centre to consider the request for allotment of an alternate plot of land as close to the plot in question as possible. It was argued before the apex court that the High Court had allowed the demolition of the structure.

The High Court had rejected the plea filed by Faizyab Masjid and Madrasa, which challenged the authorities' decision to demolish the structures. The High Court passed the order after the mosque's caretaker provided an undertaking to vacate the premises within one month and assured that no further efforts would be made to obstruct the demolition.