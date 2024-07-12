ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Rejects PIL Seeking Data On Alleged Discrepancies In Counting Of Votes In General Elections

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought the disclosure of data on alleged discrepancies in the vote-counting process by the Election Commission during this year's general elections.

Supreme Court (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking disclosure of data related to alleged discrepancies in the counting of votes by the poll panel in the general elections this year.

"We are dismissing it...Elections have been held. The government has been formed. Please do not file these kinds of PILs (public interest litigations)," said a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The PIL, filed by one Priya Mishra, had sought a direction from the Election Commission to release the data on the counting of votes done during the recent general elections. It alleged discrepancies in the counting of votes. The results of general elections were declared on June 4 and the NDA government led by Narendra Modi came back to power.

