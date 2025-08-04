'The Whole process Is Suspect', SC Rejects DMK Plea For Stay On Madras HC Order Restraining It From Using OTP Verification

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to put on hold an interim injunction by the Madras High Court against the use of OTP verification messages for the DMK's enrolment drive, 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu'.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar. The bench made it clear that it is not willing to entertain the appeal filed by the DMK. The bench said that the issue is sensitive, and added, “The whole process is suspect…”.
"The court has to protect the citizens. Go back to the high court. We are not inclined to interfere in the matter. Dismissed," the bench said.
Senior advocate P Wilson, representing the state government, argued that the party was not collecting Aadhaar details, and emphasised that the high court had wrongly passed the order as there was no injunction sought in the matter.
The state’s counsel argued that the whole programme has come to a standstill. He emphasized that 1.7 crore members have come and added, “I am doing what other parties like the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party are doing. I am not collecting Aadhaar details”. However, the state's contentions could not convince the two-judge bench of the apex court.
The high court in July had issued an injunction restraining the DMK from using OTP verification messages for its enrollment drive. The high court had said that the matter involves aspects of data protection and privacy, which are to be examined by the court. The high court said the plea before it raises serious concerns about the right to privacy and pointed out that personal data is being collected.
The high court order was passed while hearing a plea filed by S Rajkumar, a resident of T Athikarai village in Sivaganga district. The petitioner claimed that DMK cadres and functionaries are collecting the personal and Aadhaar details from the public in his locality under the guise of 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu'.
