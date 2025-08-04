ETV Bharat / bharat

'The Whole process Is Suspect', SC Rejects DMK Plea For Stay On Madras HC Order Restraining It From Using OTP Verification

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to put on hold an interim injunction by the Madras High Court against the use of OTP verification messages for the DMK's enrolment drive, 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu'.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar. The bench made it clear that it is not willing to entertain the appeal filed by the DMK. The bench said that the issue is sensitive, and added, “The whole process is suspect…”.

"The court has to protect the citizens. Go back to the high court. We are not inclined to interfere in the matter. Dismissed," the bench said.

Senior advocate P Wilson, representing the state government, argued that the party was not collecting Aadhaar details, and emphasised that the high court had wrongly passed the order as there was no injunction sought in the matter.

The state’s counsel argued that the whole programme has come to a standstill. He emphasized that 1.7 crore members have come and added, “I am doing what other parties like the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party are doing. I am not collecting Aadhaar details”. However, the state's contentions could not convince the two-judge bench of the apex court.