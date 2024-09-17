SC Rejects Bail Plea Of Chinese National In Criminal Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to a Chinese national accused of operating an international crime racket while overstaying his visa and engaging in other unlawful activities, saying the charges against him are "very serious" in nature. Ryen alias Ren Chao had moved the top court against the July 31 order of the Allahabad High Court denying him bail in the criminal case.

"Look at the gravity of the crime. We will not entertain the plea seeking bail since trial is in progress. We leave it open to approach the high court after the expiry of six months," a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said. Lawyer P N Puri, appearing for the Chinese national, said the accused was in jail for over 18 months.

"This is not the case for bail," the bench said, adding the accused can file a fresh bail plea after six months which can be decided on merit without being influenced by the observations made by the high court. While declining him bail, the high court had said that foreign nationals engaged in businesses in India need to be made accountable under the Indian laws and those facing criminal trial must submit themselves to the jurisdiction of Indian courts.

Ren Chao was arrested on July 9, 2022 by Noida police in connection with an FIR lodged for offences including cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. He was also charged under the Foreigners Act. As per the FIR, he was accused of tampering with the E-FRRO reports, which is an online system to allow foreigners to apply for visa and immigration-related services in India without visiting the government office.

The Chinese national was also accused of indulging in fraudulent visa extensions. Raids conducted at a five-star hotel here had led to recovery of various items including a BMW car, Aadhar Cards, ATM Cards, laptops, mobile phones and passports, the police had said. "Economic offences particularly those committed by well organized international crime networks have severe consequences on social cohesion.

Economic offences of this nature create a parallel economy and threaten the national economic stability," the high court had said while dismissing his bail plea.