SC Refuses To Stay Publication Of Draft Electoral Rolls For Bihar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to stop the publication of draft electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, saying the Election Commission of India (ECI) will bring out a list of names such electors whose enumeration forms were uploaded without the relevant documents. The apex court was hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the ECI's June 24 directive for special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The apex court assured the petitioners that it can quash everything the moment it agrees with them, and asked the poll body to continue accepting Aadhaar and voter cards, as they have some sanctity, as acceptable documents. The bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said it would once and for all decide the pleas against the SIR.

Questioning the basis to exclude the Aadhaar card and the electoral photo identity card (EPIC) from the list of acceptable documents, the bench observed that any of the documents enlisted by the poll body could be forged and asked ECI to include Aadhaar and EPIC on the list of acceptable documents. "Tomorrow, you may see that not only Aadhaar but all the 11 acceptable documents can be forged. That is a separate issue. But we are on mass exclusion. It should be mass inclusion," the bench observed.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, for ECI, contended that there are issues with ration cards, and EPICs also cannot be conclusive. "Suppose someone uploads the form with Aadhaar, why will you not include it in the draft?" asked the bench. ECI's counsel stressed that his client is accepting Aadhaar but with a supporting document.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing one of the petitioners, urged the bench not to allow the ECI to finalise the electoral roll, and pointed out that their finalisation date is August 1. Justice Kant said, "Your prayer is very clear that you are not asking for an interim stay." To this, Dwivedi said it is only a draft, and the aggrieved parties can file objections to it.

"It is only a draft. It does not take away our powers…we will take care of it. We can quash everything the moment we agree with you," the bench told Sankaranarayan, adding that it is always subject to the outcome.

Sankaranarayanan argued that when the draft list is published, 4.5 crore people would be inconvenienced to go through the list and raise objections. "Not 4.5 crore…those who are there on the cut off date of 2003, where is the question of…," observed the bench.

Sankaranarayanan said the cut-off date is 2025, and the revision was carried out for 2025. "We have read the affidavits, the draft list is going to include the January 2025 list, provided the enumeration forms are uploaded. Even if the enumeration forms are not uploaded with the relevant documents, they are going to put your name with these objections," said the bench, adding that it has examined ECI's notification.

The bench prima facie agreed with the previous bench, which had heard the case before, and the ECI accepted in its counter affidavit that Aadhaar, EPIC and ration cards were required to be accepted. "As far as ration cards are concerned, we can say they can be forged easily, but Aadhaar and voter cards have some sanctity and have a presumption of genuineness. You continue accepting these documents," the bench said.

After hearing submissions of both parties, the bench fixed the matter for final hearing on July 29.

