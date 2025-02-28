ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses To Quash FIR Against Former IAS Officer Pradip Sharma In 2011 Land Allotment Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to quash an FIR against former IAS officer Pradip N Sharma in connection with a case registered against him over a land-allotment dispute in 2011.

The top court, however, granted anticipatory bail to Sharma, noting that the matter is to be investigated primarily on the basis of documentary evidence.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the scope of allowing a prayer for quashing an FIR is limited and the power is to be exercised only in exceptional cases, where it is manifestly clear that no offence is made out.

"The prayer seeking quashing of the FIR and the criminal proceedings is refused, as the allegations against the applicant involve serious allegations of misuse of official position, criminal breach of trust and alleged corrupt practices in the discharge of public duties," the bench said.

According to the case, the former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer was charged with criminal breach of trust by a public servant and dishonestly making false claim in a court in the FIR registered against him by the then mamlatdar (a government officer who manages revenue administration) of Tankara village in Gujarat's Rajkot.

According to the FIR, a land parcel allotted to a certain D J Mehta and others in Anandpara was confiscated by the state government as they were not staying in the village and cultivating the land personally.

The land owners moved a land appeal case in 2006-07 before Sharma, who was the collector of the region then.

Sharma allotted the land back to Mehta through an ex-parte order, which was taken into revision by the principal secretary, revenue (appeals), Ahmedabad, who ruled in the government's favour. This was challenged by Mehta before the high court, which upheld the order passed by Sharma.

According to the complainant, Sharma, who was the Rajkot district collector at the relevant time, had, despite knowing that the said allottees were staying abroad, set aside the order passed by the deputy collector with a view to unduly favour them and that too without verifying the genuineness of the power-of-attorney holder.