SC Refuses to Interfere With NMC’s Decision To Defer NEET Super Speciality 2024

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with the National Medical Commission's decision to defer the NEET Super Speciality (NEET SS) for 2024. However, the apex court asked the NMC to come out with a schedule within a month.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was hearing a petition filed by nearly a dozen doctors. During the hearing, the bench observed that the data given by the NMC suggested that at least 40 per cent of the students who take the NEET-SS are from the immediately preceding batch.

The apex court observed that petitioners’, who have appeared in the NEET-SS before, would not be prejudiced if the exam is deferred to next year. The NMC counsel submitted that if NEET-SS is conducted this year, then the students of the 2021 postgraduate batch would lose the opportunity.