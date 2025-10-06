ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses To Interfere With Decision To Repatriate Russian Woman, Kids Found Living In Cave

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea against the decision to repatriate a Russian woman and her kids found in a cave in Gokarna in Karnataka without any valid documents. Nina Kutina, a Russian national, and her two children were found on July 11 in a cave in the Ramatirtha Hills near Gokarna. The authorities claimed the three were living in the cave for nearly two months without valid documents.

Today, the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench minced no words in criticizing Dror Shlomo Goldstein, an Israeli national, who claimed to be father of the two daughters. The bench said this country has become a haven, and added that anybody comes and stays here.

The bench also shot a volley of questions at the counsel appearing for the petitioner and described the plea as "publicity interest petition". It asked the counsel, “Please show us any official document that you are declared the father. Why should we not direct your deportation? What were you doing in Goa when your children were living in a cave?” Sensing that the bench is not keen to entertain the plea, the counsel preferred to withdraw the petition.