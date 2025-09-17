ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses To Hear Pleas Against Global Conclave Of Ayyappa Devotees In Kerala

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain pleas against an order of Kerala High Court, which junked petitions challenging the decision of the Travancore Devaswom Board to conduct a global conclave of Ayyappa devotees on September 20.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and AS Chandurkar. After hearing submissions, the bench refused to interfere with the high court's order.

The division bench of the high court, in its September 11 order, had passed a slew of directions in the larger interest of maintaining the sanctity of Sabarimala and the ecological balance of river Pampa.