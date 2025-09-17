SC Refuses To Hear Pleas Against Global Conclave Of Ayyappa Devotees In Kerala
The high court had said it finds no reason to interdict the conduct of Global Ayyappa Sangamam on the banks of Pampa river.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain pleas against an order of Kerala High Court, which junked petitions challenging the decision of the Travancore Devaswom Board to conduct a global conclave of Ayyappa devotees on September 20.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and AS Chandurkar. After hearing submissions, the bench refused to interfere with the high court's order.
The division bench of the high court, in its September 11 order, had passed a slew of directions in the larger interest of maintaining the sanctity of Sabarimala and the ecological balance of river Pampa.
The high court had said that it finds no reason to interdict the conduct of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam scheduled to be held on the banks of the river Pampa on September 20, 2025.
The high court had said the board shall exercise strict discretion to ensure that no event was conducted on the banks of Pampa River in any manner that compromises its sanctity, whether by erecting permanent or temporary structures. "The sanctity and cleanliness of the river Pampa shall be preserved at all times, and immediate measures shall be implemented to remove any waste that may inadvertently arise," said the high court.
The high court, besides other directions, had said during the days of conclave and throughout the preparatory works, the board shall ensure that none of the rituals, ceremonies or related functions were disturbed or diminished to the detriment of devotees.
