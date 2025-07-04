Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Plea On Error In Answer Key In NEET UG 2025

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea claiming error in the final answer key to National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate exam, 2025. The pan-India exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan.
During the hearing, senior advocate R Balasubramanium, representing the petitioner, contended before the bench that the answer declared by the NTA was not correct, and urged the bench to put on hold the ongoing counselling process. The senior counsel also sought a revision of the final result. However, the bench made it clear to the counsel that it was not keen to entertain the plea. The bench said that it would not consider such individual challenges once results have been declared for a pan-India competitive exam.
The petitioner’s counsel stressed that the issue raised before the bench was an important matter, and it affected the career of the students, as a one-mark difference would mean a lot for the candidates. The bench clarified one question may have several correct answers.
The petitioner’s counsel argued that last year, this court made a similar intervention in NEET-UG 2024. He relied on an expert report submitted by IIT-Delhi to direct corrections.
The bench told the counsel that last year, there was a widespread grievance in connection with the discrepancies and shortcomings in the conduct of the exam. After hearing submissions, the bench dismissed the petition filed by candidate Shivam Gandhi Raina.
