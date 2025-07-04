ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Plea On Error In Answer Key In NEET UG 2025

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea claiming error in the final answer key to National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate exam, 2025. The pan-India exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan.

During the hearing, senior advocate R Balasubramanium, representing the petitioner, contended before the bench that the answer declared by the NTA was not correct, and urged the bench to put on hold the ongoing counselling process. The senior counsel also sought a revision of the final result. However, the bench made it clear to the counsel that it was not keen to entertain the plea. The bench said that it would not consider such individual challenges once results have been declared for a pan-India competitive exam.