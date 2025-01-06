ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Against Selection Of Delhi Waqf Board Administrator

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea against the appointment of Delhi government’s principal secretary (home) Ashwani Kumar as the Delhi Waqf Board administrator on January 10.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal. The bench told the petitioner to move the Delhi High Court.

The plea has been filed by one Zameer Ahmad Jumlana. The plea sought directions to restrain and prohibit Kumar from discharging functions as the administrator of the Delhi Waqf Board and to vacate the office with immediate effect.

The petition alleged the term of the Delhi State Waqf Board expired on August 26, 2023, and since then no board was constituted.