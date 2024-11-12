SC Refuses Somnath Bharti's Plea Seeking Transfer of Case Regarding Remarks on Condition of Hospitals

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a plea by AAP leader Somnath Bharti seeking a direction to transfer a case filed against him, for allegedly making derogatory remarks on the condition of hospitals in Uttar Pradesh, to Delhi.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar. The apex court refused to entertain Bharti’s plea but allowed him to request the trial court for appearing through video conferencing.

The case against Bharti is pending before the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate of Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He moved the top court seeking the transfer of the case to the Rouse Avenue court in the capital.

In July last year, the apex court had put on hold the proceedings pending before the Sultanpur court against Bharti. The apex court in April last year had issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and imposed an interim stay on the proceedings on a plea filed by Bharti seeking the transfer of the case.

Two cases were registered against the AAP leader in Rae Bareli and Amethi over his remarks. Bharti alleged that both cases were filed out of political vengeance.

The AAP leader made the alleged derogatory remarks while speaking to the press in Amethi district during a visit on January 10, 2021. An FIR against him was lodged at the Jagdishpur police station of Amethi by local resident Somnath Sahu.