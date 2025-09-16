ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Go And Ask The Deity…’, SC Refuses Plea For Restoring Lord Vishnu Idol In Khajuraho

Rakesh Dalal moved the apex court seeking a direction for the replacement and consecration of the damaged idol at the Javari Temple in Chhatarpur district.

Khajuraho
File photo of Khajuraho temples. (IANS)
author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : September 16, 2025 at 7:41 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea for reconstructing and reinstalling a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran. One Rakesh Dalal moved the apex court seeking a direction for the replacement and consecration of the damaged idol at the Javari Temple in Chhatarpur district.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that the idol’s head was dilapidated and requested the court to intervene and pass a direction to allow its reconstruction.

“This is purely publicity interest litigation… Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation,” the CJI said.

The bench made it clear to the petitioner’s counsel that it is not keen to entertain his plea, as the issue squarely fell under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

“It’s an archaeological find, whether the ASI would permit such a thing to be done or not… There are various issues,” the CJI said.

The CJI added, “In the meantime, if you are not averse to Shaivism, you can go and worship there… There is a very big linga of Shiva, one of the biggest in Khajuraho.”

The plea sought directions for the replacement or reconstruction of the idol. The petitioner contended that several representations were made to the central home ministry and the ASI, but no action has been taken so far.

Also Read

SC: Money Offered By Devotees In Temple Not For Setting Up Marriage Halls

SC Grants Protection From Arrest To Actor Alok Nath In Haryana Marketing Scam Case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KHAJURAHOJAVARI TEMPLESUPREME COURT NEWSSUPREME COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

The Rogue Prince of Persia Review: Parkour, Combat, And Comic Book Vibes

Back to School | The Science Behind Ocean Salt And Why Desalination Isn't The Fix Yet

Analysis | India-US Relations: Between Pressure, Pushback, and A Possible Reset

Roots Of Faith: Two Giant Trees In City Of Salvation Gaya Serve As Memorials For The Untimely Departed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.