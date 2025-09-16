ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Go And Ask The Deity…’, SC Refuses Plea For Restoring Lord Vishnu Idol In Khajuraho

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea for reconstructing and reinstalling a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran. One Rakesh Dalal moved the apex court seeking a direction for the replacement and consecration of the damaged idol at the Javari Temple in Chhatarpur district.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that the idol’s head was dilapidated and requested the court to intervene and pass a direction to allow its reconstruction.

“This is purely publicity interest litigation… Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation,” the CJI said.

The bench made it clear to the petitioner’s counsel that it is not keen to entertain his plea, as the issue squarely fell under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).