SC Refuses Plea for Probe against Ex-Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 32 minutes ago

SC Refuses Plea for Probe against Ex-Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana

A bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Prasanna Bhalachandra Varale clearly stated that 'No interference is called for under Article 136 of the Constitution', junking the plea by the Chandigarh-based dentist who challenged a Delhi High Court order.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday junked a plea by a Chandigarh-based dentist challenging a Delhi High Court order, which refused to entertain his plea for prosecuting former Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana under the Prevention of Corruption Act based on his complaint.

A bench comprising justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Prasanna Bhalachandra Varale was hearing a plea filed by Mohit Dhawan against the high court order.

The bench said, “No interference is called for under Article 136 of the Constitution.” Article 136 refers to the discretionary powers of the Supreme Court to allow special leave petitions.

In February 2021, the High Court had dismissed Dhawan’s plea seeking directions to the Centre, Central Vigilance Commission and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate and launch criminal prosecution on his complaint against Asthana. The High Court had rejected the plea with a cost of Rs 20,000 on the petitioner in favour of the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee.

Dhawan’s plea in the apex court contended that the High Court erred in not recognising that the CVC failed in performing its constitutional duty by just sitting over his criminal complaint against Asthana under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The plea submitted that the high court had not appreciated that both the CVC and CBI have failed to adjudicate upon the criminal complaints filed by the petitioner.

Read More:

  1. Cal HC Division Bench Refuses State Appeal, Allows Suvendu To Visit Sandeshkhali
  2. Power Crisis Hits J&K High Court; Division Bench Seeks Chief Secretary's Intervention

TAGGED:

Supreme CourtHigh CourtRakesh AsthanaDelhi Police Commissioner

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hand Grip Strength, Provides Vital Clues about Future Diseases; Get It Checked

Explained: Climate Change Adaptation Strategies for Potential Changes in the Environment

ISRO's GSLV Rocket 'Naughty Boy' Carrying INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Lifts-Off

India's Fresh Fruit Exports Surge 29%, Footprint Spreads To 111 Countries

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.