ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Dismisses Plea For Pan-India Guidelines On Social Media Account Suspension

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea for pan-India guidelines for governing social media intermediaries with respect to suspension and blocking of accounts.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

The bench asked, "What is your fundamental right to have access to WhatsApp?"

The bench asked the petitioners why they approached the apex court directly with a petition under Article 32 of the Constitution. The bench noted that the petitioners may approach the high court with their grievances.

A counsel contended that petitioners’ WhatsApp, which they used to communicate with the customers, was blocked. The bench asked why WhatsApp of the petitioners was blocked and noted that there are other communication applications, which petitioners can use. The counsel said no reason was given to them.

The bench asked, “Is WhatsApp or the intermediary, a state?" The counsel replied it is not. The bench said that even a writ petition might not be maintainable before the high court and added that petitioners may file a civil suit.