ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses Plea For Handing Over Bodh Gaya Temple To Buddhists

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea for handing over control and management of the Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya in Bihar to Buddhists in deference to their religious faith and rights. The Mahabodhi Temple Complex is a UNESCO World Heritage site, and it is one of the four holy areas related to the life of Lord Gautam Buddha.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and K Vinod Chandran. The bench made it clear to the petitioner Sulekhatai Nalinitai Narayanrao Kumbhare that it is not keen to entertain the plea, and the petitioner should approach the jurisdictional High Court.

The bench said that a plea filed under Article 32 of the Constitution cannot be directly entertained on the subject, holding that such a plea was not maintainable. The counsel submitted that the Bodh Gaya Temple Act should be annulled as ultra vires. After hearing submissions, the bench granted the petitioner liberty to move before the Patna High Court.