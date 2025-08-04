ETV Bharat / bharat

'Fight Political Battles Outside', SC Refuses Plea By Karnataka Minister Against HC Order Quashing Defamation Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea by Karnataka Minister Shivananda S Patil against an order passed by the Karnataka High Court, quashing a defamation case against BJP MLA Basanagouda R Patil Yatnal.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. The bench orally observed that the political battles should not be fought in the court. “I always tell….fight political battles outside the court and not here…”, said the CJI.

The petitioner’s counsel vehemently argued that the order passed by the high court on September 28, 2024, and emphasized that Yatnal has been a sitting cabinet rank minister. “He has been a sitting cabinet rank minister,” the lawyer said. “So what? …..Dismissed with a cost of Rs 25,000,” the CJI said and later raised the cost up to Rs one crore.

The counsel said it had quashed the defamation case of Yatnal owing to the procedure not being followed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). After hearing submissions, the bench waived the cost and permitted withdrawal of the appeal after the lawyer urged the withdrawal of the matter.

The dispute arose from alleged defamatory statements made by Yatnal during a rally ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.