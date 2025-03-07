ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses Plea Against Muslims Leaving Offices Early During Ramzan

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea challenging the decision taken by the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana permitting Muslim employees to leave offices an hour early during the holy month of Ramzan.

The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar. The apex court asked the petitioner to move High Courts concerned in connection with his grievance. The petitioner was represented by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan. The senior counsel said the plea challenged the circulars issued by both the governments. The bench made it clear that it was not keen to entertain the plea. After hearing brief submissions, the bench told the counsel, “Please go to the High Court”.

After sensing that the apex court was not willing to entertain the petition, the senior counsel withdrew the petition with the liberty to approach the respective High Courts. The apex court allowed the petitioner to move before the High Court with the grievance.