SC Refuses Congress MLA's Plea Seeking Probe Against Kerala CM In CMRL Case
The top court dismissed Kuzhalnadan's plea seeking a probe against CM Vijayan and his daughter in connection with alleged financial dealings involving CMRL.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 6, 2025 at 4:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, seeking a probe against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter, Veena Vijayan, in connection with alleged financial dealings involving the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).
The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. The bench said it is not keen to admit the Congress MLA's plea.
"We have been consistently saying that you fight your political battles before the electorate and not in the court," said the bench during the hearing on the matter.
On March 28, the Kerala High Court had dismissed Kuzhalnadan's plea seeking a probe against the chief minister over the alleged financial transactions between his daughter's now-defunct IT firm and the CMRL, a private mining company.
The petitioner’s counsel contended that before the apex court that the high court at some stage finds that there is something to be looked at. However, the bench did not agree with this contention and said that the high court did not say so.
It was argued before the apex court that it is a fact that there was a contract between CMRL and Exalogic. The counsel pressed that Rs 1.72 crore was paid to the latter.
The counsel also pointed out that CMRL had admitted before the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board that no services were rendered by the IT company.
It was submitted before the apex court that the high court says this creates suspicion, but also says that the complaint at the pre-cognisance stage must be such that it must be proven facts. However, this contention could not convince the bench, which reiterated that the court should not be used as a forum for political battles.
After hearing submissions, the bench declined to entertain the plea.
