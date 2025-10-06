ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses Congress MLA's Plea Seeking Probe Against Kerala CM In CMRL Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, seeking a probe against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter, Veena Vijayan, in connection with alleged financial dealings involving the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. The bench said it is not keen to admit the Congress MLA's plea.

"We have been consistently saying that you fight your political battles before the electorate and not in the court," said the bench during the hearing on the matter.

On March 28, the Kerala High Court had dismissed Kuzhalnadan's plea seeking a probe against the chief minister over the alleged financial transactions between his daughter's now-defunct IT firm and the CMRL, a private mining company.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that before the apex court that the high court at some stage finds that there is something to be looked at. However, the bench did not agree with this contention and said that the high court did not say so.