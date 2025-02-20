SC Refuses Bail To Arun Gawli In Corporator Murder Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday refused to entertain a bail plea by gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, who is serving life imprisonment in a murder case.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran. Gawli, claimed that he had complied with all the conditions of the 2006 remission policy. He is undergoing life imprisonment for the murder of Mumbai Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar in 2007.

After hearing submissions, the bench declined to grant him any relief. Gawli challenged the order passed by the Bombay High Court, which had rejected his bail.

Earlier on January 7, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court granted a 28-day furlough to Gawli. He moved the high court, praying for his release as his application was earlier rejected by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons, (East division) Nagpur.

He shot into prominence from Dagdi Chawl, a neighbourhood of Byculla, and is the founder of the Akhil Bharatiya Sena. He was an MLA from 2004-2009 from the Chinchpokli seat of Mumbai.

In 2008, Gawli was arrested and put on trial for the murder of Kamlakar Jamsandekar. In August 2012, a sessions court in Mumbai sentenced him to life imprisonment in the case.