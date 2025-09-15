‘Joining A Political Party Not Akin To Employment’: SC Refuses A Plea For Bringing Political Parties Under POSH Act
The top court dismissed the plea and observed that joining a political party is not akin to employment.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 15, 2025 at 1:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea against an order passed by the Kerala High Court, which declined to bring the political parties under the ambit of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act).
The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and Atul S Chandurkar.
A counsel, representing the petitioner, contended that under the POSH Act, the definition of an 'aggrieved woman' was a broad one and it was not limited to whether one was employed or not. The bench observed that joining a political party is not akin to employment.
The senior counsel questioned the high court's view that, unless employed, the aggrieved woman can't invoke the provision. However, the bench asked, "How do you fit political parties in a workplace?" The counsel replied that it is an organisation.
While dismissing the plea, the bench said, "When a member enters the political party, it is not a job. This will open a Pandora's box to blackmail the members." In August this year, the Supreme Court declined to entertain a plea for bringing political parties within the ambit of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act).
The bench had said the court can't interfere in the matter, as this fell within the domain of Parliament. CJI suggested that the petitioner should approach some women parliamentarians and get them on board regarding the issue, and pass a private member's bill.
The counsel submitted that her client does not want an enactment but an interpretation of the POSH Act to bring political parties within its ambit. The apex court in December last year had refused to consider a similar PIL by the petitioner asking her to approach the Election Commission, as the poll panel is a constitutional body that prevails over and regulates the political parties.
In May 2023, the apex court had directed the setting up of internal complaints committees (ICCs) in all government and private departments and developing SheBox portals where women can lodge complaints, as it called for uniform implementation of the POSH Act across states and UTs.
