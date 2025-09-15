ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Joining A Political Party Not Akin To Employment’: SC Refuses A Plea For Bringing Political Parties Under POSH Act

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea against an order passed by the Kerala High Court, which declined to bring the political parties under the ambit of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act).

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and Atul S Chandurkar.

A counsel, representing the petitioner, contended that under the POSH Act, the definition of an 'aggrieved woman' was a broad one and it was not limited to whether one was employed or not. The bench observed that joining a political party is not akin to employment.

The senior counsel questioned the high court's view that, unless employed, the aggrieved woman can't invoke the provision. However, the bench asked, "How do you fit political parties in a workplace?" The counsel replied that it is an organisation.

While dismissing the plea, the bench said, "When a member enters the political party, it is not a job. This will open a Pandora's box to blackmail the members." In August this year, the Supreme Court declined to entertain a plea for bringing political parties within the ambit of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act).