SC Recalls Order After Being Told Probe Against Abbas Ansari Over, Seeks Status Report

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday recalled its order asking police to complete the investigation against MLA Abbas Ansari in a case under the Gangsters Act within 10 days. The top court asked the police to apprise it whether any investigation was pending against him. Ansari is the son of late gangster Mukhtar Ansari.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Ansari, submitted before the bench that the probe was complete and a chargesheet was filed in the case under the UP Gangsters Act. The apex court was informed that the state filed a wrong affidavit in the matter and there was nothing pending against Ansari. Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, said he needed further clarification regarding the matter.

Sibal contended before the bench that the state government had furnished wrong information in its affidavit when it said four of the co-accused were absconding as there was no other accused as per the chargesheet in the case.

After hearing Sibal’s submissions, the bench recalled the order passed earlier in the day and asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report indicating the status of the investigation. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on March 6.

Earlier in the day, the bench had directed the police to complete within 10 days the probe against Ansari, and added that it will examine his bail plea after the probe was over.

The bail was filed in connection with a case in which Ansari is accused of allegedly operating a gang in the Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh. In an affidavit, the Uttar Pradesh government had said that the investigation was underway and the investigating officer said that releasing him on bail would be detrimental to the probe.