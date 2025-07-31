SC Recalls Its Judgment Scrapping JSW Steel's Resolution Plan For Bhushan Power And Steel Ltd

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday recalled its May 2, 2025, judgment, which rejected the resolution plan by JSW Steel for M/s Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL), and ordered the liquidation of the debt-ridden company, saying "Article 142 of the Constitution has to be utilised to do complete justice, not to do injustice”.

In May, a bench comprising Justice (now retired) Bela M Trivedi and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma had set aside a resolution plan of applicant JSW Steel Limited for BPSL, holding it illegal and in violation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The matter was heard today by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice Satish Chandra Sharma.

The CJI, in an open court hearing, expressed his discontent after learning that there were as many as 25,000 workers presently working in the BPSL, which has been revived by JSW Steel.

The apex court emphasised that JSW Steel has made an investment of nearly Rs 30,000 crores and the livelihood of about 25,000 workers will be impacted, and the court would have to look at the larger picture. "25,000 people cannot be thrown onto the road. Article 142 of the Constitution has to be utilised to do complete justice, not to do injustice," said the apex court.

"We are prima facie of the view that the impugned judgement does not correctly consider the legal position as has been laid down by a catena of judgements", said the bench, which had agreed to examine the issue afresh. The bench observed that the judgment delivered in May this year needs to be recalled and the matter requires fresh consideration.

The bench made it clear that though it is allowing the review, it will keep all the questions available to both parties open to be argued at the stage of hearing.

The apex court made these observations while hearing review petitions filed by JSW Steel and lenders of BPSL, Punjab National Bank, SBI, and others. Earlier, the apex court had allowed the review petitions against the judgment rendered by Justice Bela M Trivedi (since retired).

Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, representing JSW Steel, vehemently argued against the May judgment. Kaul contended that the judgment would have a devastating effect on the IBC. Kaul said that 97.75% of creditors had approved the resolution plan and that it had been upheld by both the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). "The plan has been fully implemented. Fresh capital expenditure has been infused, and all creditors have been paid. The turnover has increased," Kaul said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended that the May judgment interfered with the commercial wisdom of the CoC and stressed that it is something courts are generally barred from doing under the IBC. "The main aim of the IBC is to ensure that the company gets revived," said Mehta, adding that JSW has been running the company since 2021 and has taken loans to revitalise operations.

The petitioners sought review of the judgment, which found the Rs 19,300 crore resolution plan of the BPSL was not in conformity with the provisions of the IBC.

The apex court on May 26, 2025, had ordered status quo on the liquidation proceedings pending before the NCLT, as the time for filing the review petition for the aggrieved party had not elapsed then.

On May 2, the top court had criticised the conduct of all key stakeholders in the resolution process — the resolution professional, the committee of creditors (CoC), and the NCLT — for "flagrant violation" of the IBC.

The apex court, in a 105-page judgment, had said, "In view of the provisions contained in sub-section (1) of Section 33 (IBC), and in exercise of the jurisdiction conferred under Article 142 of the Constitution of India, the Adjudicating Authority i.e. the NCLT is directed to initiate the Liquidation Proceedings against the Corporate Debtor-BPSL under Chapter III of the IBC and in accordance with law".