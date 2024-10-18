ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Recalls 2022 Verdict Declaring Section 3(2) of Benami Law Unconstitutional

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday recalled its August 2022 judgment, which had declared Section 3(2) of the Benami Transactions Prohibition Act, 1988, as unconstitutional.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud noted that the constitutionality of the provisions of the unamended Benami Transactions Act was never raised or argued in the original proceedings. The apex court allowed the Centre's review plea.

The bench, pronouncing the order, noted that it appears that Section 3 (2) of the unamended provision of the Benami Transactions Prohibition Act 1988, as unconstitutional for being manifestly arbitrary and violative of Article 20 (1) of the Constitution.

It observed that the provision of Section 5 of the unamended Act prior to the amendment of 2016 has been declared to be unconstitutional on the ground that they are manifestly arbitrary.

The CJI said: “After hearing the submission of the counsel, it is undisputed that there was no challenge to the constitutional validity of the unamended provision. As a matter of fact, it is clear from the formulation of the question which arose for consideration before the bench…..the review would have to be allowed”.