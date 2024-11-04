ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Raps Lawyers For Absenteeism In UP, Calls For Effective Mechanism

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday denounced the practice of lawyers abstaining from work in Uttar Pradesh, calling for an "effective mechanism" to curb this trend and ensure continuous judicial functioning. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan expressed concerns over "this culture" while hearing an appeal by the Faizabad Bar Association against an Allahabad High Court order.

“The common man, the poor… come to court and suddenly find that my witness cannot be examined, I cannot get relief… because the bar is abstaining from work. This kind of culture… must be stopped immediately,” the court observed. The bench urged the creation of a system to address litigants' grievances promptly without allowing judicial work to be impacted.

“We want an effective mechanism where their grievances are timely addressed. At the same time, judicial work should not be affected even for an hour,” it added. The High Court had directed the formation of a committee to manage the association’s operations and to organise its governing council elections by December, 2024.