ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Raises Key Question On Prosecuting Sharjeel Imam In Multiple States For Same Speech

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday specifically asked that for a single speech could former JNU student Sharjeel Imam be prosecuted in different states, while pointing out that if the speech was on YouTube, then it can reach different parts of the country.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar. During the hearing, senior advocate Sidharth Dave, representing Imam, argued that his client cannot face multiple trials, across the country, for one speech.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the Delhi Police, contended before the bench that Imam instigated a mob in Bihar, a mob in Uttar Pradesh and in Delhi, and stressed that the offences are different. Raju said offence against the state is one issue and the offence against society is different. Delhi Police booked Imam under the Unlawful Activities Act .

The CJI said, “But the speech is the same. If the speech is on YouTube, etc., and then it can be heard across the country and the impact will be the same….”. The bench indicated the case of “double jeopardy” and suggested that the cases should be transferred to Delhi.

Raju, opposing this suggestion by the bench, said he was not representing other states and, therefore, did not have the instruction over clubbing or transfer of the cases.

The CJI told Raju that if there were different speeches, then his contention would have been correct, but in the present case, the speech is the same. “If you agree, then we can stay trial in other states”, the bench told Raju, who reiterated his contention.