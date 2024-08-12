ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Raises Concern Over Illegal Allied Healthcare Institutions

By Sumit Saxena

Published : Aug 12, 2024, 7:06 PM IST

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 7:36 PM IST

The Supreme Court expressed its discontent with the Centre and state governments for their three-year failure to implement the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) Act, 2021. It directed the Union Health Ministry to organise an online meeting with state family welfare secretaries within two weeks to develop a roadmap for the Act's implementation.

