SC Questions IAF Over Denial Of Family Pension To Stepmother Of Air Force Personnel

New Delhi: Negative stereotype is often associated with stepmothers and also that the stepmother is not equal to a biological mother is a historical prejudice, which is deeply entrenched in society.

Questioning the existence of these negative stereotypes, the Supreme Court has said mother is a very wide term, and asked, "Why should it not include stepmother?”, while agreeing to examine whether a stepmother can be considered for family pension under the Indian Air Force rules.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh on Thursday. Justice Kant, questioning the Air Force rules, said, “When surrogacy, so many things are happening in modern day societies….this is not the biological mother alone (who raises the child). Suppose, the baby is born and within a few days or months, the mother unfortunately passes because of some complications. The father gets married and there is stepmother”.

Justice Kant said, “Right from, when the child requires breastfeeding. Right from that day….is she not a mother?” The counsel, representing IAF, said the denial of family pension, to the woman upon the death of her airman stepson, was in accordance with the existing regulation. The bench asked how could IAF deny a family pension to a stepmother, who raised her stepson and later joined the armed forces. The counsel said there is an established criteria under the regulations, as to who all are eligible to claim the family pension.

Justice Kant said, “The regulations are not something the Constitution of India. The regulations are something that you have decided. We are only talking of those regulations, what is the logic behind the regulation, we have just given you an example. On what basis do you want to deprive a stepmother from the special pension or family pension?”

The IAF counsel argued that there are judgments of this court, which rule out a stepmother from family pension.

“There are judgments of this court while interpreting other laws while including Section 125 of CrPC in the context of maintenance. Your lordships have held that the expression mother will not include a stepmother even for claiming maintenance from a stepson”, said the IAF’s counsel.

The bench said Section 125 CrPC is something different, and asked, “This is the only argument”. The IAF counsel said there is an inherent distinction between mother and stepmother, and the mother is a woman giving birth to a child (natural mother).

Justice Kant, citing two judgments of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, said: “One matter definitely argued by me, where the expression mother was widened for purpose of grant of some benefits and there is another judgment probably by the full bench (related to civil services rules, which has dealt with the issue of stepmother and pension)”. The petitioner’s counsel submitted that in his rejoinder he has mentioned all those statutes also, which specifically say that the expression mother also includes stepmother.

After not getting a satisfactory response, the bench said that both counsel, representing the petitioner and IAF, were not prepared, and added, “Do your homework, first of all. Find out comparative statutes, rules and regulations where this kind of definition is there. How courts have widened their meaning…”.

The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing in August. The bench made these observations while hearing a plea from Jayashree, who had raised her stepson Harsha after his biological mother passed away. The petitioner moved the apex court against the December 10, 2021, decision of the Armed Forces Tribunal denying the family pension after her son, who was in the Air Force, passed away. The apex court in July last year issued notice to the Centre and the Air Force.