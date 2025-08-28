SC Questions Governors’ Indefinite Withholding Of Bills Under Article 200

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said if the governors were allowed to withhold the consent for eternity, then the term 'as soon as possible' used in Article 200 of the Constitution, in deciding the fate of bills, would have no practical purpose, saying "the words as soon as possible will be rendered otiose if you withhold for eternity."

A five-judge bench led by the Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, PS Narasimha, and AS Chandurkar, is hearing submissions on the presidential reference, which raised constitutional questions on whether the court can impose timelines for governors and the president to deal with bills passed by state assemblies.

Article 200 of the Constitution

Article 200 provides for the powers of the governor regarding bills passed by the state legislature, allowing them to either assent to the bill, withhold assent, return the bill for reconsideration or reserve the bill for the consideration of the president. A proviso of Article 200 says the governor may, as soon as possible after the presentation to him of the bill for assent, return the bill, if it is not a Money Bill, to the house for reconsideration and shall not withhold the consent after the assembly reconsiders and sends it back to him.

The central government had argued that states cannot invoke writ jurisdiction in moving the apex court against the actions of the president and the governor in dealing with the bills passed by state assemblies for violation of fundamental rights.

The bench said the framers of the Constitution deliberately replaced an earlier six-week limit with the phrase 'as soon as possible' in Article 200 and asked the Centre how this phrase can be ignored in deciding the fate of bills?

TN says governor can’t keep bill pending indefinitely

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing the Tamil Nadu government, stressed that the governor cannot be at liberty to keep the bill pending indefinitely without any action.

The CJI said, suppose if the governor finds that some of the provisions in the statute are repugnant to a central statute and he advises (the state govt.) to reconsider the provision. “The legislation passes the bill as it is without any modification. Then can’t he reserve it for the president to consider whether…” added the CJI.

Singhvi said the answer is no for the following reasons and added, “In the first instance, his reference on all three options (in the main part of Article 200) is bound by aid and advice (of the council of ministers) …so on that he has no discretion. Zero. On my second basis, I sent him a bill. He finds an error, which he believes should be sent back. The act of sending back is an exclusion of the third alternative”.

The bench asked how?

Singhvi said that when the governor receives the bill, he has three options.

“If in his wisdom, he finds that he should give one opportunity to the legislature to correct the error committed and quite possible that better wisdom will prevail upon legislature and that particular provisions are repugnant to the central statute, they may delete (repugnant provisions) and pass the bill... can’t he send it to the president to find whether these provisions are repugnant to central statute or not," asked the bench.

Singhvi said he gets three options (in the main part of Article 200).

“We are aware he gets the three options …in the first option, he has the option to reserve it for the president, being certain provisions repugnant. But rather than doing so, if he finds that I will give an opportunity (to the state govt.) to correct,” observed the CJI.

TN says the governor can't be a judicial reviewer of the illegality of bills

Singhvi said if the bench is asking for repugnancy, error, and legality, it is available only to the courts, and the governor is not a judicial reviewer.

“Somebody said that the elected government has a duty to do right, but it also has the power to do wrong, and the power to do wrong of an elected legislature is a great power, which is only in many cases settleable either in the courts or the next hustings”, said Singhvi.

Singhvi argued that if the governor starts saying that, I believe it is repugnant and twice the state has said no, it is not, and asked, “Who are you (the governor) to think so?”

Singhvi submitted that if the government is in doubt that there is some competence issue where it is better the governor sends it to the president.

CJI asked: "Suppose the governor himself has a doubt and asks, 'that the statute is repugnant to the central statute, will the governor not have discretion?'" Singhvi said he (the governor) has the discretion to send the bill back to the assembly and once to the president.

The CJI further queried whether the governor has limited discretion.

Justice Narasimha queried that if the bill impinges on some provisions and if it comes to him, and added, “definitely the council would not advise it to be referred back. Would always insist on an assent. What would he do at that time?”

The bench said the council of ministers would not ask him to refer the bill to the president. “According to you, he has no option. According to you, if the bill is apparently impinging upon these provisions (central)," asked Justice Narasimha. Singhvi said the governor is not the judge.

The bench said if it is apparent from the bill that is impinging upon those specified in the Constitution, but there is a difference of opinion between the Council of Ministers and the governor, and the governor thinks it directly impinges upon on central statute, “you are saying that no such option for him, except to..."

Singhvi said there is no option, and this bill may be illegal, and after he appends his signature, it will be challenged in court.

Singhvi said the constitutional scheme will not change the binding nature of the aid and advice.

“But if that approach you take…when you say once it (the bill) comes back (from the assembly), he has no option. At least at that stag,e there is a possibility for him to refer it to the president. Saying that I have told you that it is impinging,” asked Justice Narasimha to Singhvi.

He replied he can take chances; the referral back can become a device to refer to the president, which he never thought to be referred to the president.

TN says withholding assent doesn’t put the bill in the cupboard

Singhvi said withholding assent does not mean that you put it in your cupboard and sleep over it, and the addressing of the Constitution is that when you withhold assent proviso must follow.

“Otherwise, the words as soon as possible will be rendered otiose if you withhold for eternity," observed the bench.

The bench said the Centre has argued that if the governor does not decide to take the option of the proviso, then the bill will fail.

Justice Nath asked Singhvi, “Your submission is that once the governor withholds the assent, he makes a declaration to that effect."

Singhvi said he has to send it back to the assembly. Justice Nath asked, “Does he have to mandatorily send it (bill) back? Then why the word may have been used there and not shall… everywhere it is shall and shall. The second proviso also shall. Why may (the word) here?”

Singhvi replied that 'may' means that he, in a particular circumstance, may want to withhold assent, then he must send back.

Justice Nath asked, where the governor withholds the assent, he needs to make a declaration, then he shall send it back to the house with or without a message for consideration?

Singhvi said the argument that governors can withhold assent even to money bills passed by the assembly would effectively make them a "super chief minister" of a state.

The Tamil Nadu government contended that withholding of a bill must lead to returning it to the assembly, and if the governors are allowed to withhold their assent permanently, then it will make a mockery of the whole Article 200, and it will be swallowed by this proviso.

The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on September 2.

Also Read