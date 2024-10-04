ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Questions Delhi LG's Urgency in MCD Standing Committee Election

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its strong discontent with the "tearing hurry" on the part of the Lieutenant Governor's office to exercise executive powers to hold the election for the sixth member of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Standing Committee.

The bench told the counsel, representing LG's office, "we will view it seriously if you hold an election for the MCD Standing Committee chairman", and questioned what happens to democracy if you interfere like this?

A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan asked the LG's office to not hold elections for the post of chairman of the Standing Committee till it hears a plea filed by the Mayor Shelly Oberoi against the September 27 Standing Committee polls.

The top court told senior advocate Sanjay Jain, representing the LG's office, “We will view it seriously if you hold an election for the MCD Standing Committee chairman."

The bench said that initially it was not keen to entertain this petition but it will issue notice because of LG's decision to exercise his powers under Section 487 of the Delhi Municipal Act.

The bench told the LG's office counsel that it is not good for democracy, if his client starts using executive powers under Section 487 of the DMC Act, and asked, how can you interdict the electoral process?